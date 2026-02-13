 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_rams_260213.jpg
Source: NFL, McAulay discussed LAR-SEA conversion
nbc_pft_tua_260213.jpg
What will the Dolphins do with Tagovailoa?
nbc_pft_falconsV2_260213.jpg
NFL has 'no accountability' with hiring practices

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had "fortuitous bust" on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Assistant coach Daniel Stern leaving Ravens for Seahawks

  
Published February 13, 2026 01:44 PM

Longtime Ravens assistant coach Daniel Stern is leaving for the Seahawks.

Stern has been in Baltimore for 10 years, most recently with the title of director of football strategy/assistant quarterbacks coach. He is now taking a job in Seattle, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

We don’t yet know what Stern’s title will be in Seattle, but the report says he could be the Seahawks’ pass game strategist.

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald was a co-worker of Stern’s on the Ravens coaching staff for seven seasons, and now Macdonald will bring Stern in to work for the defending Super Bowl champions.