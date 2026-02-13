Assistant coach Daniel Stern leaving Ravens for Seahawks

Longtime Ravens assistant coach Daniel Stern is leaving for the Seahawks.

Stern has been in Baltimore for 10 years, most recently with the title of director of football strategy/assistant quarterbacks coach. He is now taking a job in Seattle, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

We don’t yet know what Stern’s title will be in Seattle, but the report says he could be the Seahawks’ pass game strategist.

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald was a co-worker of Stern’s on the Ravens coaching staff for seven seasons, and now Macdonald will bring Stern in to work for the defending Super Bowl champions.