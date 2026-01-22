Bills complete interview with Brian Daboll

Brian Daboll was one of the first names that came up as a possible hire when the Bills fired head coach Sean McDermott and he’s now officially in the mix for the job in Buffalo.

The Bills announced that they have completed an interview with Daboll for the position. They have also interviewed their own offensive coordinator Joe Brady.

Daboll was the offensive coordinator for the Bills from 2018-2021. The Bills had one of the best offenses in the league during Daboll’s final two seasons on the job and that propelled him to the head coaching job with the Giants. Daboll wasn’t able to repeat that kind of success and he was fired during the 2025 season. He was 20-40-1 with the Giants.

The Bills will still have to conduct more interviews to comply with NFL hiring rules. Should any of those candidates wind up with the job, Daboll is expected to be a top offensive coordinator candidate around the league.