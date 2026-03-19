David Montgomery: I couldn’t think of a more ideal place to be than Houston

New Houston running back David Montgomery says he’s had respect for the Texans organization since long before the Lions traded him there last week.

Montgomery talked in a video for the Texans’ social media about his experience as a Lions-Texans joint practice in training camp, and hearing Lions coach Dan Campbell talk about his respect for Texans coach DeMeco Ryans.

“When I was in Detroit, Coach Campbell would talk about Coach Ryans all the time,” Montgomery said. “When we had joint practices or he was talking about another coach, he always would talk about Coach Ryans. So now, to be under him and see, and be a part of it now, I’m super excited. I couldn’t think of a more ideal place to be.”

Montgomery said he thinks his playing style is going to be a great fit in Houston.

“I’m just coming to be myself,” Montgomery said. “I think myself has been enough for my previous teams.”

The Texans think he’s enough to make a significant improvement to their offense in 2026.