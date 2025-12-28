Eagles take 13-0 lead into halftime in Buffalo

The Bills are going to need a big second half to head into Week 18 with a chance at winning the AFC East.

Jake Elliott’s second field goal of the first half came with eight seconds to play in the second quarter gave the Eagles a 13-0 lead over the Bills at halftime in Buffalo.

The Bills looked like they were on their way to the first points of the game when quarterback Josh Allen hit wide receiver Brandin Cooks for a 50-yard gain in the first quarter, but Allen lost a fumble a couple of plays later. The Eagles used that takeaway to set up a one-yard Jalen Hurts touchdown pass to tight end Dallas Goedert and the Bills offense didn’t make any other big plays on their remaining possessions.

Hurts is 14-of-21 for 115 yards and he’s connected with wide receiver A.J. Brown for five of those completions. One came after Hurts evaded Buffalo’s pass rush on a third down and set up Elliott’s first field goal of the afternoon.

The Bills will get the ball to start the second half and things will start to feel dire if they can’t show more offensive momentum than they managed in the first 30 minutes.