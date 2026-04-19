AP is mum on potential review of Dianna Russini’s NFL awards ballots

Despite Dianna Russini’s recent resignation from The Athletic, the company continues to review her reporting in the aftermath of the photos with Patriots coach Mike Vrabel that emerged twelve days ago. Since 2022, the year before she joined The Athletic, Russini has had one of the 50 ballots for the annual Associated Press/NFL awards and the All-Pro team.

Here’s a question we’ve gotten from multiple members of the media: Is the Associated Press reviewing her ballots as a result of recent developments?

The AP has not responded to two emails from PFT asking that specific question.

Previously, after three tries via email, the AP declined to release her full 2025 ballot.

That speaks to another odd quirk as it relates to the AP awards. In 2024, the AP did not tell the panel that the ballots would be released. After the 2024 awards were announced, all ballots were released. After the 2025 awards were announced, the AP did not release the ballots.

There’s obvious reason for curiosity as to Russini’s coach of the year ballot. Vrabel won the award, with 302 points and 19 first-place votes. Jaguars coach Liam Coen finished second, with 239 points and 16 first-place votes. Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald finished third, Bears coach Ben Johnson landed in fourth place, and 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was fifth.

Given the apparent relationship with Vrabel, based solely on the photos, there is clear interest in seeing Russini’s ballot. And it goes beyond whether she gave her first-place vote to Vrabel; if so, 18 others did. The question is where the other perceived candidates landed. For example, was Coen second? Was he fifth? Was he omitted from the ballot entirely?

It’s a basic, and fair, question. These are the official NFL awards. People wager money on them (for some reason). The process of voting requires a full commitment to set aside any relationship with the candidates (whatever the relationship may be) and make decisions detached from bias or agenda.

It’s possible there are no irregularities, especially since the AP released all ballots for the 2024 awards without telling the voters the ballots would be released. Russini complained about the 2024 disclosure in an appearance on Pardon My Take.

“I was out to dinner and my phone was blowing up with people in football very angry that I voted for people that I voted for,” she said, via Awful Announcing. “That stunk. I wish I knew that because — it would not have changed my vote — but I love Josh Allen, and I am avoiding him for a really long time.”

It’s unclear why that would be the case. In 2024, I voted for Lamar Jackson as the MVP, with Allen in second place. I got no pushback from any “people in football” for that decision, or any of the other votes on my ballot. And Allen later appeared on PFT Live.

Regardless, if The Athletic is reviewing her reporting, the AP arguably should be reviewing her ballots. And the NFL, which has made the AP awards the NFL’s official awards for the annual NFL Honors event, arguably should want that to happen. (The league did not respond to an email regarding this point.)

At a time when there has been much debate and discussion about various other aspects and ramifications of the original New York Post report, it’s appropriate to be curious about the specific contents of her awards ballots from 2022 through 2025. It’s arguably necessary for the entity that selects the panel of voters to act on that feeling.