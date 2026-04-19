UFL announces multiple trades involving four quarterbacks, including Matt Corral

The UFL used a rare in-season Sunday with no games to make a little news.

The spring league announced a pair of trades involving four teams and four quarterbacks.

The Birmingham Stallions have acquired quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson from the Orlando Storm in exchange for quarterback Matt Corral and defensive end Amani Bledsoe. Also, the D.C. Defenders sent quarterback Mike DiLiello to the Louisville Kings for quarterback Jason Bean.

The Thompson-Robinson for Corral trade is the far bigger transaction. Corral, a third-round pick of the Carolina Panthers in 2022, started the first four games of the 2026 season for Birmingham and first-year head coach A.J. McCarron. He has completed 71 of 110 passes for 768 yards, five touchdown passes, and four interceptions.

The Storm shut out the Stallions and Corral on Saturday, 16-0. Jack Plummer (not relation to Jake) is the current starter for the Storm.

Thompson-Robinson, a fifth-round pick of the Browns in 2023, had appeared in one game this year for the Storm.