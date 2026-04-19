Dexter Lawrence: I know Bengals gave up a lot for me, and I don’t take that for granted

The Bengals traded the 10th overall pick to the Giants for Dexter Lawrence and then signed the defensive tackle to a one-year, $28 million extension.

The Bengals are happy, and Lawrence is happy.

“I know they gave up a lot for me, and I appreciate that. I don’t take that for granted. I have a fire in me,” Lawrence, who is under contract through 2028, told Geoff Hobson of the team website. “I picked up a little turf on the field. I got chills when I went out there. I just see myself helping this team be where it’s supposed to be. . . . I enjoy pressure. I enjoy being under that type of light. I write down notes, and my notes are, ‘Let my light shine all the time.’ And keep joy. Don’t let anything steal your joy.”

There is joy in Cincinnati, too.

Coach Zac Taylor said he has received calls and texts from players — including Orlando Brown Jr. and Ted Karras — since news of the trade broke Saturday night.

“Which is a sign there’s a lot of excitement,” Taylor told the team website. “I fielded a lot of calls from our offensive linemen. They’re happy they don’t have to face him in a real game again. Training camp should be fun.”