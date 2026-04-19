Dexter Lawrence agrees to contract extension with Bengals
Dexter Lawrence is headed to Cincinnati with a new deal.
The Bengals announced they’ve acquired Lawrence for the No. 10 overall pick on Sunday, meaning the trade is official.
PFT has confirmed Lawrence has agreed to a one-year contract extension, receiving $28 million in new money on the deal. He is now under contract through the 2028 season.
Here is the full breakdown of the contract, according to a source with knowledge of the terms:
1. Lawrence receives a $10 million roster bonus on the day of execution of the deal.
2. 2026 base salary: $11 million.
3. 2026 per game active roster bonus: $1 million.
4. 2027 base salary: $15.5 million.
5. 2027 option on first 10th day of league year: $8.25 million.
6. 2027 per-game active roster bonus: $1 million.
7. 2027 workout bonus: $250,000.
8. 2028 base salary: $21.75 million.
9. 2028 per-gamer active roster bonus: $1 million.
10. 2028 workout bonus: $250,000.
In all, it’s a three-year, $70 million deal with $42 million leftover and $28 million in new money.