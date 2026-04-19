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Dexter Lawrence agrees to contract extension with Bengals

  
Published April 19, 2026 11:46 AM

Dexter Lawrence is headed to Cincinnati with a new deal.

The Bengals announced they’ve acquired Lawrence for the No. 10 overall pick on Sunday, meaning the trade is official.

PFT has confirmed Lawrence has agreed to a one-year contract extension, receiving $28 million in new money on the deal. He is now under contract through the 2028 season.

Here is the full breakdown of the contract, according to a source with knowledge of the terms:

1. Lawrence receives a $10 million roster bonus on the day of execution of the deal.

2. 2026 base salary: $11 million.

3. 2026 per game active roster bonus: $1 million.

4. 2027 base salary: $15.5 million.

5. 2027 option on first 10th day of league year: $8.25 million.

6. 2027 per-game active roster bonus: $1 million.

7. 2027 workout bonus: $250,000.

8. 2028 base salary: $21.75 million.

9. 2028 per-gamer active roster bonus: $1 million.

10. 2028 workout bonus: $250,000.

In all, it’s a three-year, $70 million deal with $42 million leftover and $28 million in new money.