Tucker Kraft expects to play Week 1 without a pitch count

Packers tight end Tucker Kraft tore the ACL in his right knee in a Nov. 2 game against Carolina. He is on schedule in his rehab.

“I’m doing good. I’m doing better than expected,” Kraft said, via video from Ryan Wood of USA Today. “I really attribute it to the time and the commitment I put into my rehabilitation early on, the first three months. That really has catapulted me to where I am now. I feel great. My quad looks great. Swelling is minimal to none. No like weird pains and aches coming out of my treatment and my training. We’re really excited to get this ball rolling and we’re going to take off.”

Kraft concedes he could start training camp on the active/physically unable to perform list, but he anticipates getting enough work in this summer to play the season opener.

“With how I feel, I would say I’m going to get all the conditioning I need to start Week 1 on no pitch count,” he said.

Kraft led the team with 32 receptions for 489 yards and six touchdowns in the season’s first eight games.