Giants agree to trade Dexter Lawrence to the Bengals

Dexter Lawrence wanted out. And he’s getting his wish.

NFL Network reports that the Giants are trading the defensive tackle to the Bengals for the 10th overall pick in the 2026 draft. PFT has confirmed that the deal is in place.

Via Jordan Raanan of ESPN, the deal is subject to Lawrence passing a physical. Which means it won’t be final until he passes. That wrinkle needs to be resolved by Thursday, obviously.

The next question is whether the Bengals will address Lawrence’s contract on the way in. Our understanding is that it hasn’t happened yet, but that something is expected to occur sooner than later.

Lawrence was the 17th overall pick in the 2019 draft. Signed through 2027, Lawrence was due to earn $20 million in 2026.

He had been trying to get a new deal from the Giants, given the changes to the market for interior defensive linemen. Twelve days ago, Lawrence went public with his request for a trade.