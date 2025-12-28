Giants lead Raiders 17-3 at halftime

It looks like the Raiders are going to have a leg up for the No. 1 overall pick.

The Giants have a 17-3 lead over Las Vegas at halftime of the matchup between the two 2-13 teams.

The Raiders looked like they were going to put up at least three points late in the first quarter when Geno Smith threw an interception to Bobby Okereke, ending the scoring threat.

New York ended up scoring off of that takeaway, with Devin Singletary putting the ball in the box for a 1-yard touchdown.

The Giants got another touchdown midway through the second quarter to cap an eight-play, 65-yard drive with quarterback Jaxson Dart running it in for a 12-yard score.

Kicker Ben Sauls hit a 32-yard field goal to end the half, giving the Giants 17 points.

Dart was 15-of-20 for 134 yards in the first half. He rushed three times for 21 yards with a TD.

On the other side, Smith was 12-of-15 for 100 yards with an interception.

Raiders linebacker Jamal Adams went down late in the second quarter, shaken up. Defensive tackle Adam Butler is questionable to return with an arm injury.

Las Vegas will receive the second-half kickoff.