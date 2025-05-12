Eagles-Commanders, Packers-Bears set for Week 16 Saturday doubleheader

The NFL has put two NFC divisional matchups on the schedule for Saturday in Week 16.

The Eagles will face the Commanders in Washington, followed by the Packers facing the Bears in Chicago, on Saturday, December 20.

Fox will air both games and made the announcement this afternoon.

Although the NFL has not said which teams will play on Christmas this season, it would make sense for the Eagles, Commanders, Packers and Bears all to be on the Christmas schedule. Playing on Saturday instead of Sunday the week before Christmas would give them an extra day of rest for a short week. The NFL has announced that it will play three games this season on Christmas Day, Thursday, December 25.

The league is announcing select games this week leading up to the full schedule announcement on Wednesday night.