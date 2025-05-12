 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bengalsrookies_250512.jpg
Stewart, Knight skip Bengals’ rookie minicamp
nbc_pft_rodgerssteelers_250512.jpg
Rodgers decision could come sooner than later
nbc_pft_steelersreceiverdepth_250512.jpg
Khan expresses confidence in Steelers’ receivers

Other PFT Content

Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bengalsrookies_250512.jpg
Stewart, Knight skip Bengals’ rookie minicamp
nbc_pft_rodgerssteelers_250512.jpg
Rodgers decision could come sooner than later
nbc_pft_steelersreceiverdepth_250512.jpg
Khan expresses confidence in Steelers’ receivers

Other PFT Content

Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Eagles-Commanders, Packers-Bears set for Week 16 Saturday doubleheader

  
Published May 12, 2025 05:22 PM

The NFL has put two NFC divisional matchups on the schedule for Saturday in Week 16.

The Eagles will face the Commanders in Washington, followed by the Packers facing the Bears in Chicago, on Saturday, December 20.

Fox will air both games and made the announcement this afternoon.

Although the NFL has not said which teams will play on Christmas this season, it would make sense for the Eagles, Commanders, Packers and Bears all to be on the Christmas schedule. Playing on Saturday instead of Sunday the week before Christmas would give them an extra day of rest for a short week. The NFL has announced that it will play three games this season on Christmas Day, Thursday, December 25.

The league is announcing select games this week leading up to the full schedule announcement on Wednesday night.