Rico Dowdle listed as non-participant with toe injury on Tuesday

With a division title on the line this weekend, the Panthers did not have one of their key offensive players on the field on Tuesday. But the club is still planning on having him against the Buccaneers on Saturday.

Running back Rico Dowdle (toe) was listed as a non-participant on Tuesday’s injury report, with head coach Dave Canales saying in his press conference that Dowdle is still likely to play.

“He’s got a sore toe,” Canales said. “Came out of the game a little bit more sore than normal, and so we just decided to give him a rest day. I’m pretty confident he’ll be able to go, but we’ve got to take it day-by-day and see what he can do tomorrow.”

Dowdle leads the Panthers with 1,066 yards with six touchdowns, averaging 4.7 yards per carry. He’s also caught 37 passes for 277 yards with a TD.

The Panthers also listed Krys Barnes (back), Claudin Cherelus (calf/ankle), Robert Rochell (concussion), and Ja’Tavion Sanders (fibula) as non-participants.

Robert Hunt (biceps), David Moore (elbow), and Turk Wharton (hamstring) were listed as full.

Carolina’s Tuesday report is an estimation, as the club conducted a walk-through and not a full practice.