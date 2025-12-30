Police report in Stefon Diggs incident surfaces online

Despite the supposed efforts of Patriots receiver Stefon Diggs’s lawyers to keep sealed the police report that resulted in felony “strangulation or suffocation” and misdemeanor assault and battery charges, the document has begun popping up online.

PFT has confirmed that the details in the document are the details that form the basis of the criminal case.

The incident allegedly happened on December 2. The alleged victim reported the incident on December 16.

She claims she was working for Diggs as a private chef. She contends that Diggs entered her unlocked bedroom, following an “ongoing text exchange” over money owed to the alleged victim.

Diggs allegedly became angry. He allegedly “smacked her across the face.” After that, he allegedly “tried to choke her using the crook of his elbow around her neck.”

She claims that “she did feel like she had trouble breathing and that she felt like she could have blacked out.” She claims that, as she tried to pry his arm away, he “tightened his grip.”

She told the authorities that, because of his fame, she was reluctant to come forward and report the incident.

Initially, she did not wish to proceed with charges. On December 23, she decided to do so.

The criminal complaint was signed and filed on December 29.

Diggs, through his lawyer, has denied the allegations, blaming the situation on “an employee-employer financial dispute that was not resolved to the employee’s satisfaction.”