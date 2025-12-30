Baker Mayfield listed as limited with right shoulder, knee injuries on Tuesday

Though he hasn’t missed a start this season, Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield has been listed on the injury report with several different issues in 2025.

The Bucs have added another couple to the list.

While the club conducted a walk-through on Tuesday, Mayfield was listed as a limited participant on the estimated report with right shoulder and knee injuries.

Mayfield has been dealing with a left (non-throwing) shoulder injury since earlier in the season and has not been listed on the report with it in a couple of weeks.

At this point, it doesn’t seem likely that Mayfield is at risk of missing Saturday’s game against the Panthers, which may determine the winner of the NFC South.

Mayfield has completed 62.8 percent of his passes for 3,490 yards with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions so far in 2025. He’s rushed for 351 yards with a TD as well.

Cornerback Jamel Dean (shoulder), cornerback Benjamin Morrison (hamstring), outside linebacker Anthony Nelson (knee), and offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (toe) were all listed as non-participants on the estimate.

Offensive tackle Luke Goedeke (ankle) and defensive tackle Calijah Kancey (pectoral) were limited.

Tight end Devin Culp (knee) was full.