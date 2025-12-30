 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_diggslatest_251230.jpg
Pats’ Diggs facing strangulation, assault charges
nbc_pft_eogplayv2_251230.jpg
Implications of missed PI call in Rams-Falcons
nbc_pft_reidfuturev2_251230.jpg
Reid expects to return to Chiefs in 2026

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_diggslatest_251230.jpg
Pats’ Diggs facing strangulation, assault charges
nbc_pft_eogplayv2_251230.jpg
Implications of missed PI call in Rams-Falcons
nbc_pft_reidfuturev2_251230.jpg
Reid expects to return to Chiefs in 2026

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Baker Mayfield listed as limited with right shoulder, knee injuries on Tuesday

  
Published December 30, 2025 04:08 PM

Though he hasn’t missed a start this season, Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield has been listed on the injury report with several different issues in 2025.

The Bucs have added another couple to the list.

While the club conducted a walk-through on Tuesday, Mayfield was listed as a limited participant on the estimated report with right shoulder and knee injuries.

Mayfield has been dealing with a left (non-throwing) shoulder injury since earlier in the season and has not been listed on the report with it in a couple of weeks.

At this point, it doesn’t seem likely that Mayfield is at risk of missing Saturday’s game against the Panthers, which may determine the winner of the NFC South.

Mayfield has completed 62.8 percent of his passes for 3,490 yards with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions so far in 2025. He’s rushed for 351 yards with a TD as well.

Cornerback Jamel Dean (shoulder), cornerback Benjamin Morrison (hamstring), outside linebacker Anthony Nelson (knee), and offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (toe) were all listed as non-participants on the estimate.

Offensive tackle Luke Goedeke (ankle) and defensive tackle Calijah Kancey (pectoral) were limited.

Tight end Devin Culp (knee) was full.