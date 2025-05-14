 Skip navigation
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Cowboys-Commanders, Lions-Vikings round out Christmas schedule

  
Published May 14, 2025 04:05 PM

The full NFL schedule for Christmas Day has been released.

The NFL and Netflix announced that the Cowboys will visit the Commanders at 1 p.m. ET and that the Lions will be in Minnesota at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, December 25. The league announced that that the Broncos will be in Kansas City for the nightcap earlier this week.

Wednesday’s announcement means that the Cowboys and Lions will be doubling up on Thanksgiving and Christmas this season, although, as tradition dictates, they will be at home for the prior holiday. The Chiefs will also be playing on both holidays as they’ve been announced as the Cowboys’ guest in November.

The Commanders are one of four teams set for a Week 16 Saturday doubleheader and there was some thought that they could double up as Christmas participants because they’d have an extra day of rest before the Week 17 action. The Eagles, Packers, and Bears will be playing later during Christmas week, however.