With Jalen Carter out, Brandon Graham has moved to defensive tackle

Brandom Graham could easily say, “I’m getting too old for this shit.” But he isn’t.

With defensive tackle Jalen Carter out after undergoing surgery on both shoulders, Graham has slid from his normal position of defensive end to defensive tackle.

“BG actually played defensive tackle in the game, probably [for] the first time in his career, when it was either-or situations, not just rush,” defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said this week, via Zach Berman of TheAthletic.com. “He helped pick up the slack of losing Jalen Carter and did a nice job. . . . BG is the ultimate pro. He’s got strength. He knows how to play blocks. I think he’ll be better this week moving forward.”

Graham had previously slipped inside in obvious passing downs. Against the Chargers on Monday night — and apparently against the Raiders on Sunday — he’ll be a full-fledged defensive tackle.

“My training camp is over,” said Graham, who emerged from retirement to rejoin the Eagles in October. “I’m trying to do everything I can for the team.”

Of course, the defense isn’t the problem — even without Carter. If the Eagles are going to turn things around, they need to get their offense to move the ball more consistently, and to cut down on the turnovers.