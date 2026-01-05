 Skip navigation
Falcons will hire a new president of football

  
Published January 5, 2026 08:25 AM

The new additions to the Falcons organization will go beyond a new head coach and General Manager.

In a letter to Falcons fans posted to the team’s website, team owner Arthur Blank said that the team will also be hiring “a new president of football from outside the organization.” Blank said that hire will “set the vision and identity for our team” and that they hope to move quickly on making that choice so that the new president will be involved in the other job searches.

“Our new head coach and general manager will report to the new president of football, and they will work collaboratively as a football leadership team on all football decisions,” Blank said. “Final decision-making authority will rest with the president of football.”

Blank did not mention any names, but word that Matt Ryan could return to the team in an executive role.

Blank also said that Greg Beadles has been elevated from team president to president and CEO and will continue to oversee the team’s business affairs. He will succeed Rich McKay as the CEO and McKay will take on an expanded role in the Arthur M. Blank Sports and Entertainment organization.