Ben Johnson “not pleased” with Bears’ offensive performance in Week 18

The Bears offense put up 440 yards and 38 points before falling short in a Week 17 loss to the 49ers, but the unit couldn’t find the same groove against the Lions in Week 18.

They were held scoreless while gaining 107 yards and six first downs through most of the first three quarters of the game. That left them behind 16-0 when they finally did some good things on that side of the ball. Two touchdowns and two two-point conversions made it a tie game, but the Bears couldn’t do anything after a late interception by safety Kevin Byard and they wound up losing 19-16 as a result.

Chicago is still the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs, but the result left head coach Ben Johnson feeling down about where the unit is as they head into the postseason.

“I was not pleased with the offense today. . . . We can’t dig ourselves in a hole like that,” Johnson said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com. “I was disappointed with the offense as a whole. I let those guys know that. And we’ll be better for it.”

The Bears’ defense didn’t do much to distinguish itself in either of the losses and they’ll need to be sharper on that side of the ball against the Packers in the wild card round, but Johnson is in Chicago because of his skill as an offensive coach and it seems clear that he sees that unit as the one that will have to carry the Bears if they want to stick around the playoffs for a while.