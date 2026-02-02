Roger Goodell: NFL plans nine international games in 2026, including Mexico City

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said today that the league is planning to play nine games outside the United States in the 2026 regular season.

Goodell announced that a Mexico City game in December is planned alongside the three in London and one each in Paris, Madrid, Rio de Janeiro, Melbourne and Munich.

“It’s the ambition we have to be a global sport, but it’s also the demand we’re having,” Goodell said. “We’re hearing from cities all over the world that want to host these games and that really want to get more American football. That’s one of the things we’re really focused on.”

Goodell said that eventually, all 32 teams will play one overseas game each season.

“I’ve said many times 16 games, so that every team is playing a regular season game every season,” Goodell said. “I think that’s an important mark for us to go for. I think we’re well on our way, with the desire we have from our side, but also the desire for people to have this in their communities, and some of the greatest cities in the world are asking to do this.”