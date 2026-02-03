Mike Vrabel not concerned that Patriots are the underdogs: “Somebody has to”

The Patriots are 4.5-point underdogs against the Seahawks in Super Bowl LX, which does not concern New England head coach Mike Vrabel.

Asked what he thinks of the Patriots being the underdogs, Vrabel answered, “Somebody has to.”

Vrabel noted that at the start of the season, not many people expected the Patriots to be here in San Francisco for the Super Bowl, and so if the Patriots are going to remain underdogs at the end of the season, that’s fine.

“I don’t think we dislike it. That’s not anything that’s ever affected us. I don’t think we set out to worry about those types of things,” Vrabel said.

Vrabel won three Super Bowls as a Patriots player, but when asked for the best game he was ever a part of, he didn’t name any of those.

“The best game that I was a part of? Hopefully it’s Sunday,” Vrabel said.