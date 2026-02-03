 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_finalpatsseahawksV2_260202.jpg
SEA, NE beat the odds in making Super Bowl LX
nbc_pft_kwesiadofomensah_260202.jpg
Simms: Vikings firing GM Adofo-Mensah ‘shocked me’
nbc_pft_seawearingnavyblue_260202.jpg
Significance of SEA wearing blue jerseys for SB LX

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_finalpatsseahawksV2_260202.jpg
SEA, NE beat the odds in making Super Bowl LX
nbc_pft_kwesiadofomensah_260202.jpg
Simms: Vikings firing GM Adofo-Mensah ‘shocked me’
nbc_pft_seawearingnavyblue_260202.jpg
Significance of SEA wearing blue jerseys for SB LX

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mike Vrabel not concerned that Patriots are the underdogs: “Somebody has to”

  
Published February 2, 2026 08:23 PM

The Patriots are 4.5-point underdogs against the Seahawks in Super Bowl LX, which does not concern New England head coach Mike Vrabel.

Asked what he thinks of the Patriots being the underdogs, Vrabel answered, “Somebody has to.”

Vrabel noted that at the start of the season, not many people expected the Patriots to be here in San Francisco for the Super Bowl, and so if the Patriots are going to remain underdogs at the end of the season, that’s fine.

“I don’t think we dislike it. That’s not anything that’s ever affected us. I don’t think we set out to worry about those types of things,” Vrabel said.

Vrabel won three Super Bowls as a Patriots player, but when asked for the best game he was ever a part of, he didn’t name any of those.

“The best game that I was a part of? Hopefully it’s Sunday,” Vrabel said.