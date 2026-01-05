Browns fire Kevin Stefanski; G.M. Andrew Berry remains in place

The Browns closed out the 2025 season with a pair of wins over AFC North opponents, but that wasn’t enough for head coach Kevin Stefanski to hold onto his job.

The team announced that they have fired Stefanski on Monday morning. Stefanski went 37-30 and made the playoffs twice in his first four seasons with the team, but they were 8-26 the last two seasons and that proved to be too much losing for Stefanski to overcome.

General Manager Andrew Berry will remain with the team and team owner Jimmy Haslam said in a statement that Berry will run the team’s search for Stefanski’s successor.

“Andrew will immediately begin our thorough process to find an outstanding new head coach and leader of our football team,” Haslam said in a statement. “We have an exciting young core to build upon, and Andrew and his team are intent on adding talent to this core and building out a roster that can achieve sustainable success.”

Stefanski was a two-time coach of the year in his first four seasons with the Browns and he could find himself in the mix for other vacancies around the league. The Giants, Titans and Falcons are the other teams in the market for a new head coach right now.