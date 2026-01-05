 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tylerloop_260105.jpg
Ravens’ Loop on missing game-winning field goal
nbc_pft_steelersbeatravens_260105.jpg
Steelers outlast Ravens, clinch AFC North title
nbc_pft_week18v2_260102.jpg
Bears, Ben Johnson face Lions rematch in Week 18

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tylerloop_260105.jpg
Ravens’ Loop on missing game-winning field goal
nbc_pft_steelersbeatravens_260105.jpg
Steelers outlast Ravens, clinch AFC North title
nbc_pft_week18v2_260102.jpg
Bears, Ben Johnson face Lions rematch in Week 18

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Browns fire Kevin Stefanski; G.M. Andrew Berry remains in place

  
Published January 5, 2026 09:07 AM

The Browns closed out the 2025 season with a pair of wins over AFC North opponents, but that wasn’t enough for head coach Kevin Stefanski to hold onto his job.

The team announced that they have fired Stefanski on Monday morning. Stefanski went 37-30 and made the playoffs twice in his first four seasons with the team, but they were 8-26 the last two seasons and that proved to be too much losing for Stefanski to overcome.

General Manager Andrew Berry will remain with the team and team owner Jimmy Haslam said in a statement that Berry will run the team’s search for Stefanski’s successor.

“Andrew will immediately begin our thorough process to find an outstanding new head coach and leader of our football team,” Haslam said in a statement. “We have an exciting young core to build upon, and Andrew and his team are intent on adding talent to this core and building out a roster that can achieve sustainable success.”

Stefanski was a two-time coach of the year in his first four seasons with the Browns and he could find himself in the mix for other vacancies around the league. The Giants, Titans and Falcons are the other teams in the market for a new head coach right now.