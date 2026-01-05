 Skip navigation
Travis Kelce on retirement decision: Either it hits me quick or I have to take some time

  
Published January 5, 2026 07:04 AM

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s plans for the 2026 season have been a topic of conversation since he confirmed he’d play in 2025, but Kelce did not make any definitive statements during the first 17 weeks of the season and that didn’t change in Week 18.

After the Chiefs closed out the season with a loss to the Raiders, Kelce talked about his love for the team and said he will “spend some time with them, go through exit meetings tomorrow and get close to the family and figure things out.” Kelce didn’t put a timeline on how long it will take for him to figure things out.

“I mean, who knows? Who knows? Either it hits me quick, or I’ve got to take some time,” Kelce said, via Jesse Newell of TheAthletic.com. “I think last year was a little bit easier. I think I knew right away I wanted to give this one a shot. So we’ll see.”

Kelce is not under contract for 2026, so that would need to be worked out if he plans to play again next season but the decision about playing has to come before any other conversations are going to go on in Kansas City.