Welcome to the offseason (as to 18 teams)

The 272 regular-season games have ended. For 18 teams, it’s the end of the road for 2025.

As to most of them, changes of some kind will be made in an effort to become one of the teams that didn’t make the playoffs this year to qualify next year. Some changes will be small. Some changes will be massive.

Regardless, change is inevitable for the 18 non-playoff teams. And those changes will play out as 14 other teams prepare for the postseason.

Whatever those changes may be, we’ll be covering all of them here. Big, small, consequential, trivial. Anything. Everything.

Starting today and continuing through the postseason, the offseason, and the preseason. And until the next regular season begins, in September.