Titans set for interview with Lou Anarumo Wednesday

The Titans are set for a head coaching interview on Wednesday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that they are scheduled to meet with Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo. Wednesday is the first day that teams are permitted to speak with coaches whose team played their final game of the regular season on Sunday and all interviews are held remotely at this point in the process.

Anarumo joined the Colts in 2025 after spending the previous six seasons running the defense for the Bengals. The Colts beat the Titans 41-20 and 38-14 during the regular season.

The Titans are also scheduled for interviews with former Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski and former Falcons head coach Raheem Morris this weekend.