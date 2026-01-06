 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dolphinstua_260106.jpg
McCourty: ‘End is there’ for Tua with Dolphins
nbc_pft_zactaylor_260106.jpg
Here is reason why Taylor is returning to Bengals
nbc_pft_stefanskifired_260106.jpg
Did Stefanski deserve to get fired by Browns?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dolphinstua_260106.jpg
McCourty: ‘End is there’ for Tua with Dolphins
nbc_pft_zactaylor_260106.jpg
Here is reason why Taylor is returning to Bengals
nbc_pft_stefanskifired_260106.jpg
Did Stefanski deserve to get fired by Browns?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Titans set for interview with Lou Anarumo Wednesday

  
Published January 6, 2026 09:15 AM

The Titans are set for a head coaching interview on Wednesday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that they are scheduled to meet with Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo. Wednesday is the first day that teams are permitted to speak with coaches whose team played their final game of the regular season on Sunday and all interviews are held remotely at this point in the process.

Anarumo joined the Colts in 2025 after spending the previous six seasons running the defense for the Bengals. The Colts beat the Titans 41-20 and 38-14 during the regular season.

The Titans are also scheduled for interviews with former Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski and former Falcons head coach Raheem Morris this weekend.