nbc_pft_dolphinstua_260106.jpg
McCourty: 'End is there' for Tua with Dolphins
nbc_pft_zactaylor_260106.jpg
Here is reason why Taylor is returning to Bengals
nbc_pft_stefanskifired_260106.jpg
Did Stefanski deserve to get fired by Browns?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he "tweaked my foot a little bit" late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL's Birmingham Stallions
Cowboys fire defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus

  
Published January 6, 2026 09:29 AM

Jerry Jones was right; it wasn’t a difficult decision.

Per multiple reports, the Cowboys have fired defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, after one year as the team’s defensive coordinator.

Under Eberflus, the Cowboys finished third from last in yards allowed per game, at 377. They allowed the most points of any team in the 2025 regular season, with 30.1 per game.

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer will be back for a second year. With Brian Flores a free agent, he could be the next coordinator in Dallas, unless he gets a head-coaching job.

The Cowboys will have their fourth defensive coordinator in four years. After 2023, Dan Quinn became the Commanders head coach. Mike Zimmer returned for 2024, the final year for Mike McCarthy in Dallas. Then came Eberflus, a seven-year assistant with the Cowboys under Jason Garrett.

Eberflus has gotten a pink slip for two straight years. In 2024, the Bears fired him as head coach the day after a Thanksgiving loss to the Lions.

His job in Dallas became considerably harder when the team decided to trade linebacker Micah Parsons less than two weeks before the start of the season. Regardless, someone had to take the fall for the 30th year without an NFC Championship appearance — and it wasn’t going to be the owner/G.M.