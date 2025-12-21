Jerry Jones: I might not count decision on DC Matt Eberflus’ future as difficult

The Cowboys defense got torn apart again on Sunday and team owner Jerry Jones fielded questions about defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus’ future with the team after the 34-17 loss to the Chargers.

Dallas came into the game ranked 31st in the league in points allowed, but Jones said he is not thinking about making any change before the team plays its final two games of the season. He said Eberflus will be evaluated once the season is over and took issue with the idea that it would be a difficult decision for him to make.

“I might not count it as difficult,” Jones said, via Patrik Walker of the team’s website. “It’s certainly something that we have to do. And that is to look at the entire year and look at what our options are, and how to correct it so we’re not here at the same time next year. Now, that’s not uncommon to evaluate at this time of the year — your entire coaching staff. And, obviously, the target is on him because of our statistical, as well as actual play on the defensive side of the ball, but that goes with it.”

Eberflus was a Cowboys assistant earlier in his career and moved on to a stint as the head coach in Chicago. He was fired during the 2024 season and was a key hire by Brian Schottenheimer after Schottenheimer got bumped up to the head coaching role this offseason. Jones’ answer does little to suggest that a second season is in store for Eberflus, however.