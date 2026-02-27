Falcons fire assistant DL coach LaTroy Lewis

The Falcons have fired assistant defensive line coach LaTroy Lewis.

The team issued a statement on Friday morning saying that they were aware of an allegation of violence against a woman against Lewis and that they were “in the process of gathering information” about the incident. The team followed that up by announcing that they have dismissed Lewis on Friday afternoon.

Lewis was an assistant coach at Michigan at the time of the alleged violence and Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports that the Ann Arbor Police Department has opened an investigation into those allegations.

Lewis was hired by the Falcons earlier this year. He coached at Michigan in 2023 and 2024 and spent the 2025 on Toledo’s staff.