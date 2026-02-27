 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_carsonbeck_260227.jpg
Beck tells story behind Lamborghini getting stolen
ConcepcionNEW.jpg
Concepcion brings special teams prowess to NFL
nbc_pft_drew_allar_260226.jpg
Allar on how Penn State prepared him for the NFL

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_carsonbeck_260227.jpg
Beck tells story behind Lamborghini getting stolen
ConcepcionNEW.jpg
Concepcion brings special teams prowess to NFL
nbc_pft_drew_allar_260226.jpg
Allar on how Penn State prepared him for the NFL

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Falcons fire assistant DL coach LaTroy Lewis

  
Published February 27, 2026 01:39 PM

The Falcons have fired assistant defensive line coach LaTroy Lewis.

The team issued a statement on Friday morning saying that they were aware of an allegation of violence against a woman against Lewis and that they were “in the process of gathering information” about the incident. The team followed that up by announcing that they have dismissed Lewis on Friday afternoon.

Lewis was an assistant coach at Michigan at the time of the alleged violence and Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports that the Ann Arbor Police Department has opened an investigation into those allegations.

Lewis was hired by the Falcons earlier this year. He coached at Michigan in 2023 and 2024 and spent the 2025 on Toledo’s staff.