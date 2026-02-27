 Skip navigation
Falcons are gathering information about allegations against assistant coach LaTroy Lewis

  
February 27, 2026

The Falcons say they are gathering information about an allegation of violence against a woman by assistant defensive line coach LaTroy Lewis.

“We are aware of allegations regarding LaTroy Lewis,” the Falcons said in a statement. “We are in the process of gathering information and will have no further comment at this time.”

The Falcons’ statement comes after social media posts from reporter Justin Spiro detailed allegations of violence that a woman made against Lewis. The allegations stem from Lewis’s time as an assistant coach at Michigan, where he worked in 2023 and 2024.

The 32-year-old Lewis had a brief NFL playing career and has coached at the college level since 2020. The Falcons hired him as assistant defensive line coach this month.