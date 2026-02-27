The 2026 salary cap will be $301.2 million

The salary cap for the 2026 season has been set.

The NFL informed all 32 teams that the cap for the coming season will be $301.2 million. The league said earlier that the cap would be somewhere between that figure and $305.7 million.

While the final number is at the low end of that range, it still continues a trend of significant jumps from year to year. The cap last season was $279.2 million and the cap has jumped over $100 million since the 2021 season.

With the final number now set, teams can make more concrete plans for how they plan to use their cap space once the new league year opens on on Wednesday, March 11.