NFL projects 2026 salary cap to be between $301.2 million and $305.7 million

  
Published January 30, 2026 03:40 PM

NFL teams have an idea of the salary cap they will work with in 2026.

The league informed clubs on Friday that it is projecting a 2026 salary cap in the range of $301.2 million to $305.7 million per team, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

That would represent another significant jump from this year’s $279.2 million cap number, and nearly $100 million more than the $208.2 million cap in 2022.

The cap was $34.6 million in 1994, the first year of the cap, and went over $100 million for the first time in 2006 at $102 million.

The Titans, Raiders and Chargers are projected to have the most cap room this offseason.