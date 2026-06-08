Louisville Kings punch their ticket to the UFL Championship

In their first UFL season, the Louisville Kings will be playing for the UFL title.

The Kings beat the St. Louis Battlehawks, 29-20, to earn a shot at the D.C. Defenders on Saturday in Washington.

Kings kicker Tanner Brown added eight of the points on a pair of four-point field goals. He made a 60-yarder in the first quarter, and he capped the scoring with a 63-yarder that had room to spare.

St. Louis still had a chance to force overtime, thanks to the availability of a three-point try (along with one and two). The Battlehawks drove into position to score a touchdown, but Steele Chambers intercepted Luis Perez in the end zone with less than a minute to play.

The Kings are led by Chris Redman, a first-time coach and a nine-year NFL quarterback. Battlehawks coach Ricky Proehl, a 17-year NFL receiver who won a Super Bowl with the then-St. Louis Rams in 1999, took over the team this year after Athony Becht became head coach of the Orlando Storm.

After the game ended, a scuffle of some sorts happened between players from the two teams. The cameras caught only the periphery, with Redman telling guys to break it up, since they have a game next week.