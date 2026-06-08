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Louisville Kings punch their ticket to the UFL Championship

  
Published June 7, 2026 09:24 PM

In their first UFL season, the Louisville Kings will be playing for the UFL title.

The Kings beat the St. Louis Battlehawks, 29-20, to earn a shot at the D.C. Defenders on Saturday in Washington.

Kings kicker Tanner Brown added eight of the points on a pair of four-point field goals. He made a 60-yarder in the first quarter, and he capped the scoring with a 63-yarder that had room to spare.

St. Louis still had a chance to force overtime, thanks to the availability of a three-point try (along with one and two). The Battlehawks drove into position to score a touchdown, but Steele Chambers intercepted Luis Perez in the end zone with less than a minute to play.

The Kings are led by Chris Redman, a first-time coach and a nine-year NFL quarterback. Battlehawks coach Ricky Proehl, a 17-year NFL receiver who won a Super Bowl with the then-St. Louis Rams in 1999, took over the team this year after Athony Becht became head coach of the Orlando Storm.

After the game ended, a scuffle of some sorts happened between players from the two teams. The cameras caught only the periphery, with Redman telling guys to break it up, since they have a game next week.