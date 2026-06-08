 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_49erscancel_260604.jpg
49ers cancel next week’s mandatory minicamp
nbc_pft_qbrankings_260604.jpg
Simms breaks down rankings of Lamar and Mahomes
nbc_pft_jimschwartz_260604.jpg
Schwartz opens up about messy split with Browns

Other PFT Content

Auburn v Alabama State
NCAA finds that four Alabama State basketball players threw a game for $2,000
NFL: JUN 03 Los Angeles Rams OTA
Sean McVay was “so impressed” with how Jared Verse handled being traded
SPORTS-FBN-RAVENS-JACKSON-BZ
Lamar Jackson continues to hold the cards in contract talks with the Ravens
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_49erscancel_260604.jpg
49ers cancel next week’s mandatory minicamp
nbc_pft_qbrankings_260604.jpg
Simms breaks down rankings of Lamar and Mahomes
nbc_pft_jimschwartz_260604.jpg
Schwartz opens up about messy split with Browns

Other PFT Content

Auburn v Alabama State
NCAA finds that four Alabama State basketball players threw a game for $2,000
NFL: JUN 03 Los Angeles Rams OTA
Sean McVay was “so impressed” with how Jared Verse handled being traded
SPORTS-FBN-RAVENS-JACKSON-BZ
Lamar Jackson continues to hold the cards in contract talks with the Ravens
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Eric Bieniemy returns Chiefs’ focus to fundamentals

  
Published June 8, 2026 06:40 AM

The return of offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy could be exactly what the Chiefs’ offense needed.

Bieniemy brings energy and, more importantly, extreme accountability. And the goal is obvious — get the Chiefs back to the Super Bowl, a year after missing the postseason.

“I know this sounds very high school-ish, this answer I’m about to give you,” Bieniemy said, via Jesse Newell of The Athletic. “We’ve got to get back to doing the fundamental things the right way.”

The focus on fundamentals includes basic aspects of the game. Footwork — for quarterbacks, running backs, offensive linemen. Basic details, like linemen having their backs flat in their stance before the snap and receivers running their routes with a plan to get open.

“If we can’t do those things the right way, it don’t matter who the hell we play,” Bieniemy said, per Newell. “So we’ve got to make sure we address those issues and get back to the bread and butter of how this game was played.”

The accountability manifests itself in the simplest of ways. As Newell explains it, Bieniemy kicked the entire starting offense off the field after the players failed to line up properly.

“We can’t get comfortable being comfortable, and not enjoying the fundamentals that we have to work on every single day,” Bieniemy said.

For a team that had won three Super Bowls and had gone to five in six seasons, it’s easy to become complacent about the day-in, day-out details. Bieniemy’s return brings the kind of a kick in the ass that the Chiefs may need after going 1-9 in one-score games in 2025 and missing the playoffs entirely.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has welcomed the approach, because Mahomes has seen what it can do. For any players who have arrived since Bieniemy left after the 2022 season (and a Super Bowl win), Bieniemy’s style could be exactly what the Chiefs need to get back to being the Chiefs the NFL have known since Mahomes became the starter in 2018.