NFL announces franchise tag, transition tag values for 2026

The NFL set the 2026 salary cap at $301.2 million on Friday and they also revealed the franchise and transition tag numbers that teams will be able to use on their own free agents.

The Cowboys will be using the non-exclusive tag on wide receiver George Pickens and that will carry a salary of $27.298 million for the coming season. Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts has also been tagged and the team will owe him $15.045 million if he plays out the year under the tag.

Non-exclusive tags are set at the higher of the sum of the previous five franchise tags at a player’s position divided by the salary caps for those years or 120 percent of the player’s salary from the previous season. Players who receive that tag can sign offer sheets with other clubs and their original team receives two first-round picks if they choose not to match the offer.

Exclusive franchise tags are also available. The salary is set at the greater of the top five salaries at their position for the previous year or the non-exclusive amount and players who receive that tag cannot negotiate with other clubs.

No players have received a transition tag at this point, but there is some speculation that the Jets will use it for running back Breece Hall. That amount would be $11.323 million, which is derived from the average of the top 10 prior year salaries. Teams can match any offer sheets for players on transition tags, but they do not receive any compensation for choosing not to match.

The non-exclusive franchise tag and transition tag amounts for each position are:

Quarterback: $43.895 million (franchise), $37.833 million (transition)

Running Back: $14.293 million, $11.323 million

Wide Receiver: $27.298 million, $23.852 million

Tight End: $15.045 million, $12.687 million

Offensive Line: $25.773 million, $23.392 million

Defensive End: $24.434 million, $21.512 million

Defensive Tackle: $27.127 million, $22.521 million

Linebacker: $26.865 million, $21.925 million

Cornerback: $21.161 million, $18.119 million

Safety: $20.149 million, $16.012 million

Kicker/Punter: $6.649 million, $6.005 million