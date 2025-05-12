 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bengalsrookies_250512.jpg
Stewart, Knight skip Bengals’ rookie minicamp
nbc_pft_rodgerssteelers_250512.jpg
Rodgers decision could come sooner than later
nbc_pft_steelersreceiverdepth_250512.jpg
Khan expresses confidence in Steelers’ receivers

Other PFT Content

Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bengalsrookies_250512.jpg
Stewart, Knight skip Bengals’ rookie minicamp
nbc_pft_rodgerssteelers_250512.jpg
Rodgers decision could come sooner than later
nbc_pft_steelersreceiverdepth_250512.jpg
Khan expresses confidence in Steelers’ receivers

Other PFT Content

Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chiefs will host Broncos on Christmas night in Kansas City

  
Published May 12, 2025 07:31 PM

For the second consecutive year, the Chiefs are playing on Christmas.

Although the NFL is not declaring the Chiefs a permanent Christmas host, they’ll play on Christmas again this year: The Broncos are visiting the Chiefs on Christmas Night in a game that will air on Amazon Prime Video.

Last year the Chiefs played the Steelers on Christmas Day, and the Chiefs have indicated that they’d like to be a permanent fixture as part of the NFL’s Christmas scheduling. The league has drawn big audiences on Christmas and plans to play three games every Christmas going forward, no matter what day of the week Christmas falls on.

The other two Christmas games have not yet been announced, but the Chiefs and Broncos are a big AFC West matchup, and it’s likely that the other Christmas games will be NFC games with playoff implications, possibly involving the Commanders, Eagles, Bears and Packers, who will be playing the Saturday before Christmas and will therefore have an extra day of rest heading into a Thursday game.