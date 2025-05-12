Chiefs will host Broncos on Christmas night in Kansas City

For the second consecutive year, the Chiefs are playing on Christmas.

Although the NFL is not declaring the Chiefs a permanent Christmas host, they’ll play on Christmas again this year: The Broncos are visiting the Chiefs on Christmas Night in a game that will air on Amazon Prime Video.

Last year the Chiefs played the Steelers on Christmas Day, and the Chiefs have indicated that they’d like to be a permanent fixture as part of the NFL’s Christmas scheduling. The league has drawn big audiences on Christmas and plans to play three games every Christmas going forward, no matter what day of the week Christmas falls on.

The other two Christmas games have not yet been announced, but the Chiefs and Broncos are a big AFC West matchup, and it’s likely that the other Christmas games will be NFC games with playoff implications, possibly involving the Commanders, Eagles, Bears and Packers, who will be playing the Saturday before Christmas and will therefore have an extra day of rest heading into a Thursday game.