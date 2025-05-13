Eagles to host Bears in Black Friday game

The NFL will release its full schedule Wednesday, but the Eagles already know three of their 17 games.

The latest schedule reveal has the Eagles hosting the Bears on Black Friday, Nov. 28, at 3 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on Prime Video.

The NFL began playing an annual Black Friday game in 2023.

The defending Super Bowl champions open the NFL schedule with a Thursday, Sept. 4 game against the rival Cowboys. That game will kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

On Saturday in Week 16, the Eagles will face the rival Commanders in Washington. That is expected to lead to a Christmas Day game. The Packers and Bears also play on Saturday in Week 16.

Philadelphia will have 11 games against 2024 playoff teams. It faces seven of the top-10 scoring offenses and six of the top-seven scoring defenses.

The Bears are expected to be much improved after an offseason of moves that included adding head coach Ben Johnson, offensive guard Joe Thuney, offensive guard Jonah Jackson, center Drew Dalman and rookie tight end Colston Loveland.