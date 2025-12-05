 Skip navigation
Jahmyr Gibbs ties Barry Sanders for most career touchdowns before age 24

  
Published December 5, 2025 06:00 AM

Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs has tied an accomplishment previously achieved only by another Lions running back, Barry Sanders.

With three touchdowns on Thursday night, Gibbs now has 47 touchdowns in his career. Gibbs is 23 years old, and with 47 touchdowns before turning 24, he has tied Sanders’ record for the most touchdowns ever before a player’s 24th birthday.

Gibbs won’t turn 24 until the offseason and the Lions still have four more games this season, so it’s highly likely that Gibbs will surpass Sanders’ mark and have the record for most touchdowns before age 24 all to himself.

Sanders was one of the greatest running backs in NFL history. Gibbs is not there yet, but in his third NFL season he appears to be well on his way to a great career of his own.