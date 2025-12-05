 Skip navigation
Dak Prescott: Cowboys are pissed off but not deflated about playoff prospects

  
Published December 5, 2025 05:01 AM

Thursday night’s loss to the Lions makes it very unlikely that the Cowboys will make the playoffs, but quarterback Dak Prescott says he and his teammates aren’t going to quit fighting.

I think guys are pissed off right now,” Prescott said, via ESPN. “I don’t think it’s any deflated moment like, oh, hands are up, we’re done. No. No. Absolutely not. I think you’re going to get a team that’s pissed, especially as we talk about a team that’s kind of changed since the bye week. This is the first time this group, to an extent, suffered this. So hopefully it pisses people off the right way, we use it as fuel, and I know, starting with myself, I’ll make sure we have a great week of prep for the next one.”

The Cowboys had pulled themselves back into playoff contention with a three-game winning streak and had beaten last year’s two Super Bowl teams, the Eagles and Chiefs, in back-to-back weeks. But their sluggish start meant they were probably going to need to win in Detroit to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Dallas may not be deflated, but at 6-6-1, the Cowboys’ playoff hopes are rapidly deflating.