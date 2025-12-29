Replay ruling got Cam Jordan a sack, and a $600,000 bonus

Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan has a clause in his contract calling for a $600,000 bonus if he records at least nine sacks this season. Heading into Sunday’s game against the Titans, he had 8.5 sacks this season. Which made a replay ruling late in the fourth quarter very lucrative for Jordan.

With the Titans facing fourth-and-10 and 2:09 left in the fourth quarter, Titans quarterback Cam Ward made what at first looked like a spectacular play: As Jordan dove for Ward’s foot and knocked him to the ground, Ward threw the ball to teammate Tyjae Spears, who ran for a first down.

Unfortunately for Ward, the play was checked by the replay assistant, who determined that Ward’s knee touched the ground a split-second before he released the pass to Spears. It was the correct call, but it overturned a brilliant play by Ward.

Fortunately for Jordan, it counted as a sack. And if it wasn’t the biggest sack of his career, in a game between two teams that are long out of playoff contention, it was one of his most lucrative sacks.