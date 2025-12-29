 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dkmetcalfV2_251226.jpg
Where things stand with Metcalf-Lions fan incident
nbc_pft_commanderscowboysV2_251226.jpg
Pickens, Samuel’s futures loom large for DAL, WAS
nbc_pft_lionsvikingsV2_251226.jpg
Lions have ‘long way to go’ after missing playoffs

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dkmetcalfV2_251226.jpg
Where things stand with Metcalf-Lions fan incident
nbc_pft_commanderscowboysV2_251226.jpg
Pickens, Samuel’s futures loom large for DAL, WAS
nbc_pft_lionsvikingsV2_251226.jpg
Lions have ‘long way to go’ after missing playoffs

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kyle Shanahan: 49ers love the opportunity never to leave home, through the Super Bowl

  
Published December 29, 2025 05:02 AM

The 49ers won at home on Sunday night. Which means if they win at home again on Saturday night, all they’ll have to do is win two home playoff games to play the Super Bowl on their home field.

Sunday night’s win over the Bears sets up their regular-season finale, at home against the Seahawks on Saturday, as the battle for the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Win that, and the 49ers would stay home through the playoffs — including Super Bowl XL, which is played on their home field.

“We’ve earned this,” 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game. “This is the game that we want. We love that it’s here. We love an opportunity to never leave here again this year and we’ve got that opportunity Saturday night.”

The 49ers have persevered through an injury-plagued season to get to this point, and if they play well against the Seahawks it’s going to pay off in a big way, potentially with a very big celebration in San Francisco in February.