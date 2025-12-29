Kyle Shanahan: 49ers love the opportunity never to leave home, through the Super Bowl

The 49ers won at home on Sunday night. Which means if they win at home again on Saturday night, all they’ll have to do is win two home playoff games to play the Super Bowl on their home field.

Sunday night’s win over the Bears sets up their regular-season finale, at home against the Seahawks on Saturday, as the battle for the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Win that, and the 49ers would stay home through the playoffs — including Super Bowl XL, which is played on their home field.

“We’ve earned this,” 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game. “This is the game that we want. We love that it’s here. We love an opportunity to never leave here again this year and we’ve got that opportunity Saturday night.”

The 49ers have persevered through an injury-plagued season to get to this point, and if they play well against the Seahawks it’s going to pay off in a big way, potentially with a very big celebration in San Francisco in February.