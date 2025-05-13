Lions OC John Morton: It’s going to be a break out year for Jameson Williams

Wide receiver Jameson Williams will have a new number for the 2025 season and one of his coaches is predicting new heights for him on the field as well.

Offensive coordinator John Morton spoke to reporters on Tuesday and said that the 2022 first-round pick has had an “unbelievable” offseason. That effort has Morton predicting even bigger things from a player who had 58 catches for 1,001 yards and seven touchdowns last season.

“I’m so excited to see him this year because it’s gonna be a breakout year,” Morton said, via Colton Pouncy of TheAthletic.com.

The Lions exercised their option on Williams’s contract for the 2026 season, so he’s guaranteed $15.493 million for his fifth NFL season. If he breaks out in the manner that Morton suggests, he’ll be in line for a lot more than that in a long-term extension.