Lions fire offensive coordinator John Morton

  
Published January 6, 2026 05:17 PM

When Lions head coach Dan Campbell stripped offensive coordinator John Morton of his play calling duties, the writing was on the wall. Today it became official: The Lions fired Morton.

Campbell hired Morton a year ago after Ben Johnson left the Lions to become the Bears’ head coach. From Week One of the 2025 season, there were questions about whether Morton was up to the task of replacing Johnson, and once Campbell took over play calling himself, it became clear that Morton wasn’t the right person for the job.

The 56-year-old Morton was previously offensive coordinator of the Jets and at USC and has been an assistant coach for almost 30 years, primarily coaching wide receivers. He’ll likely have offers if he wants to join another coaching staff.

Now Campbell needs to find a new offensive coordinator. It won’t be easy finding someone who can fill Johnson’s shoes.