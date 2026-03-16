NFLPA re-elects Jaylen Reeves-Maybin as president

The NFL Players Association currently is meeting in San Diego. And the union has addressed one fairly significant piece of business.

Free-agent linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin has been re-elected for a second term as president of the NFLPA.

The union announced the outcome on Sunday night.

“I’m honored that the Board has trusted me to continue serving as president,” Reeves-Maybin said in a statement. “There’s important work ahead, and I’m looking forward to continue advocating on behalf of our membership to protect our rights and advance our interests.”

Six prior members of the executive committee were re-elected: Oren Burks, Cam Heyward, Ted Karras, Case Keenum, Brandon McManus, and Thomas Morstead.

The four new executive committee members are Tanoh Kpassagnon (Treasurer), Jonathan Greenard, Harrison Phillips, and Zaire Franklin. They will replace Calais Cambell, Austin Ekeler, Thomas Hennessy, and Ryan Kelly.

Reeves-Maybin would not have been eligible to run again, per NFLPA rules, if he hadn’t played in 2025. The Bears added him to the roster late in the season, renewing his eligibility to serve.

The re-election of Reeves-Maybin happened despite a tumultuous 2025, which included an inexplicable decision to conceal a partial win in a collusion case against the league and the resignation of executive director Lloyd Howell. It’s not yet known whether he was opposed in his bid for the presidency.

In the coming days, the NFLPA will elect a new executive director. The candidates include interim executive director David White, former NFLPA president and former NFLPA chief strategy officer J.C. Tretter, and American Conference Commissioner Tim Pernetti.

Tretter is generally regarded as the favorite to win the job. He served as president during the hiring of Howell. Which can fairly be described as a disaster for the union.