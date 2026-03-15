As Rams considered trading for A.J. Brown, they explored trading Davante Adams

The Rams recently had trade talks with the Eagles for receiver A.J. Brown. As mentioned on Saturday, the Rams eventually tapped out.

So what if they’d made the trade for Brown? It would have left them with Puka Nacua (who’s eventually getting a significant second contract), Davante Adams (who’ll make $24 million in cash in 2026), and Brown (who’ll make $29 million this year).

Per a league source, the Rams — while talking about a possible trade for Brown — were pursuing the possibility of trading Adams.

The Rams presumably were hoping to get a deal done by today, when a fully-guaranteed $6 million roster bonus came due. And the payment of the bonus likely means they’ll keep Adams and his $18 million base salary.

Regardless, a week with a handful of interesting developments could have had two more: A.J. Brown traded to the Rams, and Davante Adams (the league leader in receiving touchdowns in 2025) traded to what would have been his fifth NFL team.