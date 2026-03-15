Eagles, Dallas Goedert agree to new contract

Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert will remain in Philadelphia.

The Eagles and Goedert have agreed to a new one-year contract, according to multiple reports.

Goedert’s contract was supposed to void at the start of the league year, but he and the team agreed to push the void date back to give them more time to negotiate a new deal. That paid off, and the new deal is done.

If Goedert’s contract had voided, a $20.5 million charge would have hit the salary cap this year. That would have been rough for the Eagles, both losing their starting tight end and losing cap space. So a new deal for Goedert was a top priority in Philadelphia, and now that job is complete.

The next question for the Eagles will be whether they will hold on to wide receiver A.J. Brown. His situation remains in flux as the Eagles continue to determine who Jalen Hurts’ weapons will be this year.