Report: Falcons request to interview Lions COO Mike Disner for president of football ops

The Falcons have requested to interview Lions COO Mike Disner for their president of football operations vacancy, Albert Breer of TheMMQB reports.

The team is expected to offer the job to former Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan.

The Falcons fired General Manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Raheem Morris earlier this week.

Disner joined the Lions in 2019 after six seasons as the Cardinals’ director of football administration. He began his career in Detroit as the Lions’ vice president of football administration, with oversight of the team’s salary cap and player contract negotiations.

The Lions promoted him to Chief Operating Officer in May 2022.

He has spent 19 seasons in the NFL, starting as an intern for the Patriots for two summers in 2005-06 before a promotion to scouting assistant in 2007.