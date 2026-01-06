Giants, Cardinals, Raiders request interviews with Klint Kubiak

Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak is drawing a lot of interest from teams looking for head coaches.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that the Giants, Cardinals and Raiders have requested interviews with Kubiak. The Falcons previously put in their request.

Kubiak joined Mike Macdonald’s staff in Seattle for the 2025 season and helped the Seahawks finish third in the league in points scored. Kubiak was the offensive coordinator in New Orleans in 2024 and has worked for the 49ers, Broncos, and Vikings earlier in his career.

Kubiak is available for virtual interviews this week because the Seahawks have a bye as the top seed in the NFC playoffs. Breer adds that he is working out how to best balance interviews with preparations for the Seahawks’ first postseason game.