DJ Moore, Rome Odunze limited at Bears practice

The Bears got wide receiver Rome Odunze back at practice last week, but they’re still waiting for him to move up to full practice participation as they prepare for Saturday’s game against the Packers.

Odunze was listed as limited due to the foot injury that’s kept him off the field since the end of November. Odunze returned to practice last Friday and was listed as questionable before ultimately sitting out Chicago’s loss to the Lions in Week 18.

Wide receiver DJ Moore played in that game, but he joined Odunze as a limited participant on Tuesday. Moore, who has two catches for 18 yards the last two weeks, is dealing with a knee injury.

Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (concussion), defensive end Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (concussion), and wide receiver Jahdae Walker (illness) did not practice on Tuesday. Cornerback Kyler Gordon (groin) and left tackle Ozzy Trapilo (quad) were limited while offensive lineman Braxton Jones (knee) and cornerback Nick McCloud (illness) were full participants.