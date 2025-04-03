Jahmyr Gibbs will be No. 0, Jameson Williams will be No. 1 in 2025

Two key members of the Lions offense are changing their numbers for the 2025 season.

Running back Jahmyr Gibbs is trading in No. 26 in order to wear No. 0 for the defending NFC North champions. Wide receiver Jameson Williams will be No. 1 after wearing No. 9 for his first three seasons. Gibbs and Williams both wore No. 1 while at Alabama.

Cornerback Terrion Arnold — another former Alabama player — wore No. 0 as a rookie and will now wear No. 6. Newly signed cornerback D.J. Reed will wear No. 4 while Arnold’s fellow 2024 draftee Ennis Rakestraw will be changing to No. 6.

The Lions also announced that wide receiver Ronnie Bell will wear No. 10 and wide receiver Tim Patrick will wear No. 12. Linebacker Grant Stuard will be No. 15, cornerback Rock Ya-Sin will wear No. 23, safety Morice Norris will wear No. 26, defensive lineman Roy Lopez will wear No. 51, tight end Kenny Yeboah will wear No. 88, defensive lineman Al-Quadin Muhammad will wear No. 96, and defensive lineman Brodric Martin will wear No. 99.