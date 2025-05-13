NFL explains decision to cancel next week’s accelerator program

At a time when DEI efforts have become a political punching bag, the NFL’s ongoing commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion has been closely scrutinized. Especially after last week’s dog-and-pony (and nervous laughter) show in the Oval Office.

And so the news that next week’s annual NFL accelerator program had been canceled naturally raised red flags. Is the NFL tap-dancing away from its DEI efforts, in order to avoid being on the wrong end of an executive order?

Per the league, next week’s program was indeed canceled. It will return, the league said, in May 2026.

“We believe diversity of thought and background is essential to our success, and it’s reflected in the policies, programs, and partnerships that help us attract, develop, and retain top talent at every level on and off the field,” NFL chief administrator officer Dasha Smith said in a statement issued to PFT and others. “We recently executed a number of programs including the General Manager Accelerator at the December league Meeting in Dallas, a 3-day candidate development program at Combine, and the ninth annual Women’s Forum, where 40 women advanced career opportunities in football.

“Every off-season, we take a step back to reflect on the positives and areas for improvement of our programs and assess ways to make them more impactful. This year, we assessed and identified additional opportunities with the Accelerator— including combining the Coaching and Front Office programs to ensure the Accelerator continues to be as impactful as possible.

“We have decided to hold the next iteration of the Accelerator in May 2026. This will allow us to reimagine the program, reflecting on the feedback and engaging with stakeholders so we can ensure a successful program in the future. We’re steadfast in our commitment to strengthen our talent pipeline and create an environment that reflects the diversity of our fan base. The NFL strives to be a unifying force, and we are confident the next evolution of our efforts will take us one step closer to that goal.”

The league has insisted that no changes will be made to the Rooney Rule or other efforts to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion. That keeps the NFL on the White House’s radar screen for eventual scrutiny. As Eriq Gardner of Puck recently explained, the Trump administration’s ongoing war against Big Law could easily pivot to Big Shield.

“The legal community’s Mansfield Rule — which requires law firms to interview diverse candidates, report data, and submit to annual certification — was explicitly modeled on the NFL’s playbook,” Gardner wrote.

Still, the NFL’s current playbook for playing ball with the highest reaches of government is premised on gratitude, flattery, and praise. And, when it comes to topics that could trigger a flareup, no sudden moves. If and when the unblinking red eye opposing DEI turns toward the NFL, things could get interesting.

While we have no reason to doubt the accuracy of the league’s position on the cancellation of next week’s event, the fact that it won’t be happening becomes one less reason for the anti-DEI forces in the federal government to notice, and to strenuously object.